Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz Sold $17.6 million of Shares

CEO of Ptc Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stuart Walter Peltz (insider trades) sold 285,718 shares of PTCT on 12/30/2020 at an average price of $61.74 a share. The total sale was $17.6 million.

PTC Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, proprietary small-molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. PTC Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $4.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $61.030000 with and P/S ratio of 11.00. PTC Therapeutics Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with PTC Therapeutics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 285,718 shares of PTCT stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $61.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.15% since.

CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 348,417 shares of PTCT stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $61. The price of the stock has increased by 0.05% since.

CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 20,017 shares of PTCT stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $61.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.63% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Emma Reeve sold 1,972 shares of PTCT stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $68. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.25% since.

Director Stephanie Okey sold 687 shares of PTCT stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $62.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.38% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PTCT, click here