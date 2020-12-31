  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $1.1 million of Shares

December 31, 2020 | About: MRNA -5.99%

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 9,000 shares of MRNA on 12/30/2020 at an average price of $118.27 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $41.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $104.470000 with and P/S ratio of 163.24. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Moderna Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $118.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.67% since.
  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $116.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.28% since.
  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $123.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.18% since.
  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 15,775 shares of MRNA stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $140.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 25.41% since.
  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $137.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 24.17% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of MRNA stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $116.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.15% since.
  • President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $124.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.07% since.
  • Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 17,129 shares of MRNA stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $142.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 26.73% since.
  • President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $163.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 36.15% since.
  • Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of MRNA stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $157.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 33.8% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MRNA, click here

.

