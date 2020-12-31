Newmont Corp (NEM) EVP & CFO Nancy Buese Sold $672,750 of Shares

EVP & CFO of Newmont Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Nancy Buese (insider trades) sold 11,250 shares of NEM on 12/30/2020 at an average price of $59.8 a share. The total sale was $672,750.

Newmont Mining Corp is engaged in the production of gold in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana and Suriname. It is also engaged in the production of copper, principally through Boddington in Australia and Phoenix in the United States. Newmont Corp has a market cap of $48.11 billion; its shares were traded at around $59.890000 with a P/E ratio of 18.87 and P/S ratio of 4.38. The dividend yield of Newmont Corp stocks is 1.74%. Newmont Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 13.00% over the past five years.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of NEM stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $59.8. The price of the stock has increased by 0.15% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Strategic Development E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of NEM stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $61.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.98% since.

VP, Controller & CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of NEM stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $59.72. The price of the stock has increased by 0.28% since.

