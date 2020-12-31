  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Newmont Corp (NEM) EVP & CFO Nancy Buese Sold $672,750 of Shares

December 31, 2020 | About: NEM -0.83%

EVP & CFO of Newmont Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Nancy Buese (insider trades) sold 11,250 shares of NEM on 12/30/2020 at an average price of $59.8 a share. The total sale was $672,750.

Newmont Mining Corp is engaged in the production of gold in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana and Suriname. It is also engaged in the production of copper, principally through Boddington in Australia and Phoenix in the United States. Newmont Corp has a market cap of $48.11 billion; its shares were traded at around $59.890000 with a P/E ratio of 18.87 and P/S ratio of 4.38. The dividend yield of Newmont Corp stocks is 1.74%. Newmont Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 13.00% over the past five years.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of NEM stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $59.8. The price of the stock has increased by 0.15% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Strategic Development E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of NEM stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $61.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.98% since.
  • VP, Controller & CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of NEM stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $59.72. The price of the stock has increased by 0.28% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NEM, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)