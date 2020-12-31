  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR) CEO & Pres Juergen M. Stark Sold $2.2 million of Shares

December 31, 2020 | About: HEAR -5.23%

CEO & Pres of Turtle Beach Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Juergen M. Stark (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of HEAR on 12/31/2020 at an average price of $22.45 a share. The total sale was $2.2 million.

Turtle Beach Corp is mainly a provider of audio peripherals in the United States. Its products have application across various platforms such as gaming consoles, personal computers, and mobile phones. Turtle Beach Corp has a market cap of $327.300 million; its shares were traded at around $21.550000 with a P/E ratio of 8.33 and P/S ratio of 1.13. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Turtle Beach Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO & Pres Juergen M. Stark sold 100,000 shares of HEAR stock on 12/31/2020 at the average price of $22.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.01% since.

