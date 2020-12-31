Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) CEO, Chairman Steven A. Lisi Bought $203,280 of Shares

CEO, Chairman of Beyond Air Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steven A. Lisi (insider trades) bought 38,500 shares of XAIR on 12/31/2020 at an average price of $5.28 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $203,280.

AIT Therapeutics Inc is a medical device company engaged in developing nitric oxide delivery system. Beyond Air Inc has a market cap of $91.410 million; its shares were traded at around $5.270000 with and P/S ratio of 107.54. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Beyond Air Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Douglas Beck bought 3,000 shares of XAIR stock on 12/31/2020 at the average price of $5.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.19% since.

