Bloom Energy Corp (BE) EVP Global Sales Christopher White Sold $4.4 million of Shares

December 31, 2020 | About: BE +0.88%

EVP Global Sales of Bloom Energy Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher White (insider trades) sold 154,183 shares of BE on 12/30/2020 at an average price of $28.26 a share. The total sale was $4.4 million.

Bloom Energy Corp has a market cap of $4.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $28.660000 with and P/S ratio of 4.78. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Bloom Energy Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP Global Sales Christopher White sold 154,183 shares of BE stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $28.26. The price of the stock has increased by 1.42% since.
  • EVP of CIG Hari Pillai sold 39,584 shares of BE stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $28.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.93% since.
  • EVP Global Sales Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of BE stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $26.74. The price of the stock has increased by 7.18% since.
  • EVP & CTO Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 170,000 shares of BE stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $30.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.4% since.

.

