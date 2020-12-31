Bloom Energy Corp (BE) EVP Global Sales Christopher White Sold $4.4 million of Shares

EVP Global Sales of Bloom Energy Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher White (insider trades) sold 154,183 shares of BE on 12/30/2020 at an average price of $28.26 a share. The total sale was $4.4 million.

Bloom Energy Corp has a market cap of $4.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $28.660000 with and P/S ratio of 4.78. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Bloom Energy Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP of CIG Hari Pillai sold 39,584 shares of BE stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $28.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.93% since.

EVP Global Sales Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of BE stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $26.74. The price of the stock has increased by 7.18% since.

EVP & CTO Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 170,000 shares of BE stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $30.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.4% since.

