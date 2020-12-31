  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
AccessWire
ACCESSWIRE
Articles 

StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd Announces Appointment of New Auditors

December 31, 2020 | About: TSX:SZLS +4.29%

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2020 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS) ("StageZero" or the "Company") announced today that it has engaged Toronto based McGovern Hurley LLP as its auditors. BDO Canada LLP ("BDO") has resigned as the Company's auditors.

"We look forward to working with McGovern Hurley who specialize in public companies of similar size to StageZero; and we thank BDO for their work during 2020 which was a pivotal year for us." said James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero Life Sciences.

The Company will continue to work with MNP LLP, in assisting management, with the preparation of its financial statements.

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.
StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of multiple disease states through whole blood. The Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high complexity reference laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia. A specialist in PCR testing for the early identification of Cancer through blood, the Company is uniquely positioned to provide both COVID PCR testing (swab) and blood test analysis (Antibody testing). Our full service, telehealth platform includes access to physicians and phlebotomists who can prescribe and draw samples for individuals and groups. As we provide COVID-19 testing during this Pandemic, we continue making progress with our mission to eradicate late-stage cancers through early detection. Our next generation test, Aristotle®, is a multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. www.stagezerolifesciences.com

Company Contacts:
Rebecca Greco
Investor Relations
[email protected]
Tel: 1-855-420-7140 Ext. 1838

SOURCE: StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/622848/StageZero-Life-Sciences-Ltd-Announces-Appointment-of-New-Auditors

img.ashx?id=622848

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by ACCESSWIRE

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)