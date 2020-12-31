  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
General American Investors Company Announces Appointment of Savannah Sachs to Board of Directors

December 31, 2020 | About: NYSE:GAM +0.11%

The Board of Directors of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE symbol – GAM), a closed-end management investment company, reported that Savannah Sachs, an experienced senior executive in the skincare, health and beauty industries, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Spencer Davidson, Chairman of the Company, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Ms. Sachs to our Board given her senior managerial, merchandising, marketing, brand management, and operational experience in the skincare, health and beauty industries.” Ms. Sachs is the Chief Executive Officer of Tula Skincare and previously held positions as Chief Operating Officer, UK Managing Director, and Director of International Brand Partnerships at Birchbox. Prior thereto, she was an Associate at Booz & Company focused upon organizational effectiveness, change management and talent strategy. She is a graduate of Princeton University and received her Masters of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

General American Investors was founded in 1927, has been publicly traded since its inception and has been listed on the NYSE since 1930. The objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies with above average growth potential. The Company has total net assets of approximately $1.0 billion applicable to its 24.1 million shares of common stock outstanding. The aggregate liquidation value of the Company’s preferred stock is $190 million (NYSE symbol GAM Pr B).

