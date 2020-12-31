  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

December 31, 2020 | About: NAS:FIBK +0.54%


First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK), parent company of First Interstate Bank, will report fourth quarter results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28, 2021. A conference call for investors is scheduled for Friday, January 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. Eastern (9 a.m. Mountain), during which the Company will discuss quarterly and year-end results. There will be a question and answer session following the presentation.



The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the Internet. Shareholders, analysts, and other interested parties are invited to join the call by dialing 1-877-507-0356. To participate via the Internet, log on to [url="]www.FIBK.com[/url]. A rebroadcast will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference call by dialing 1-877-344-7529. The replay access code is 10150925. The call will also be archived on the Company’s website, [url="]www.FIBK.com[/url].



About First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.



First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial services holding company headquartered in Billings, Montana. It is the parent company of First Interstate Bank, a community bank with $17 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020. First Interstate proudly delivers financial solutions across Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. A recognized leader in community banking services, First Interstate is driven by strong values as well as a commitment to delivering a rewarding experience to its employees, strong returns to shareholders, exceptional products and services to its clients, and resources to the communities it serves. More information is available at [url="]www.FIBK.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201231005187/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)