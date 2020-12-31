  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Penumbra, Inc.

December 31, 2020 | About: NYSE:PEN -1.08%


The law firm of [url="]Kirby+McInerney+LLP[/url] is investigating potential claims against Penumbra, Inc. (“Penumbra” or the “Company”) (NYSE: [url="]PEN[/url]). The investigation focuses on whether Penumbra issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors concerning the Company’s scientific research.



This recall comes on the heels of a November 10, 2020 research report released by Quintessential Capital Management (“QCM”) entitled “Penumbra and its ‘Killer Catheter’: A tale of corporate greed and seemingly blatant disregard for patients’ lives[.]” QCM stated that it received “expert opinions from multiple surgeons and former senior FDA personnel,” leaving QCM “confident that Penumbra’s flagship device may be on the verge of a class 1 recall by the FDA.”



Then, on December 8, 2020, QCMpublished another report accusing Penumbra of using a fake character to generate supporting scientific literature for its products. According to QCM, “[t]his fraudulent character appears to have been fabricated by management in a reckless attempt to hide its involvement with critical research produced with significant undisclosed conflicts of interest.” Significantly, Penumbra later admitted its co-founder, Arani Bose, was the real authorof certain challenged literature.



Then, on December 15, 2020, Penumbra announced it was voluntarily recalling all configurations of its JET 7 Xtra Flex device because it may be susceptible to damage during use and subsequent patient injury or death.



On this news, the Company’s share price fell $13.84 per share, or approximately 7.3%, to close at $174.98 per share on December 16, 2020.



Most recently, on December 28, 2020, research firm Marcus Aurelius Value published a report concluding Penumbra’s recall was not just a matter of “bad luck” but “instead symptomatic of more pervasive rot.” The report accuses Penumbra of improperly using a small Tennessee entity as the “‘independent’ core lab used to adjudicate many of Penumbra’s clinical studies since at least 2013 even though it is registered to the wife of a Penumbra scientific author and site investigator.”



On this news, the Company’s share price fell $11.46 per share, or approximately 6.11%, to close at $175.95 per share on December 28, 2020.



If you purchased or otherwise acquired Penumbra securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact [url="]Thomas+W.+Elrod[/url] of [url="]Kirby+McInerney+LLP[/url] at 212-371-6600, by email at [email protected], or by filling out this [url="]contact+form[/url], to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.



[url="]Kirby+McInerney+LLP[/url] is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.kmllp.com[/url].



This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201231005235/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)