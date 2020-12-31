  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Qiwi plc and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before February 9, 2021

December 31, 2020 | About: NAS:QIWI +0.1%


The law firm of [url="]Kirby+McInerney+LLP[/url] reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Qiwi plc (“Qiwi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: [url="]QIWI[/url]) securities during the period from March 28, 2019 through December 9, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 9, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Qiwi’s internal controls related to reporting and record-keeping were ineffective; (2) consequently, the Central Bank of Russia would impose a monetary fine upon the Company and impose restrictions upon the Company’s ability to make payments to foreign merchants and transfer money to pre-paid cards; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



On December 9, 2020, after the market closed, Qiwi filed a Form 6-K with the SEC, announcing that the Central Bank of Russia had imposed a fine of approximately $150,000 for deficient record-keeping and reporting, and suspended the Company’s conduct most types of payments to foreign merchants and money transfers to pre-paid cards from corporate accounts. On this news, Qiwi’s ADS price fell $2.80 per share, or approximately 20.6%, to close at $10.79 per share on December 10, 2020.



If you acquired Qiwi securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact [url="]Thomas+W.+Elrod[/url] of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at [email protected], or by filling out this [url="]contact+form[/url], to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.



[url="]Kirby+McInerney[/url] is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: [url="]www.kmllp.com[/url].



This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201231005233/en/


