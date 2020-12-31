Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) CEO and Chairman Chad M Robins Sold $3 million of Shares

CEO and Chairman of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Chad M Robins (insider trades) sold 49,560 shares of ADPT on 12/30/2020 at an average price of $59.88 a share. The total sale was $3 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp has a market cap of $8.09 billion; its shares were traded at around $59.130000 with and P/S ratio of 82.12. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman Chad M Robins sold 49,560 shares of ADPT stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $59.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.25% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Chad M Cohen sold 30,000 shares of ADPT stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $51.24. The price of the stock has increased by 15.4% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Julie Rubinstein sold 45,000 shares of ADPT stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $60.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.25% since.

President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of ADPT stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $63.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.93% since.

President Julie Rubinstein sold 45,000 shares of ADPT stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $62.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.35% since.

EVP, Operations & Program Mana Nancy Louise Hill sold 57,000 shares of ADPT stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $63.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.19% since.

Chief Business Development Off Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of ADPT stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $59.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.02% since.

