Renesola (SOL) CFO Capital Management Shah Sold $7.3 million of Shares

CFO of Renesola (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Capital Management Shah (insider trades) sold 586,927 shares of SOL on 12/31/2020 at an average price of $12.5 a share. The total sale was $7.3 million.

ReneSola Ltd is a leading global manufacturer of solar wafers and photovoltaic modules. It offers virgin polysilicon, monocrystalline and multi crystalline solar wafers and photovoltaic (PV) cells and modules. ReneSola Ltd has a market cap of $614.020 million; its shares were traded at around $11.430000 with and P/S ratio of 1.08. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with ReneSola Ltd. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO, 10% Owner Capital Management Shah sold 586,927 shares of SOL stock on 12/31/2020 at the average price of $12.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.56% since.

CFO, 10% Owner Capital Management Shah sold 1,864,266 shares of SOL stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $10.18. The price of the stock has increased by 12.28% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SOL, click here