SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of RealPage, Inc. (RP) and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 31, 2020
PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating RealPage, Inc. ("RealPage") (NASDAQ: RP) on behalf of the company's shareholders.
RealPage shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC
On December 21, 2020, RealPage announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo at a price of $88.75 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shares of RealPage's common stock will no longer be publicly traded.
The investigation seeks to determine whether $88.75 per share provides sufficient consideration to RealPage's shareholders for their shares of common stock, and whether RealPage's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the agreement to sell the company to Thoma Bravo.
Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.
