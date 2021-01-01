  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Infosys to Announce Third Quarter Results on January 13, 2021

January 01, 2021 | About: NYSE:INFY +0.12%

PR Newswire

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 1, 2021

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, will announce results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 around 3:45 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) (5:15 a.m. US ET; 2:15 a.m. PST; 10:15 a.m. London time; 6:15 p.m. Singapore/Hong Kong time). The results will also be available on www.infosys.com.

Infosys Logo (PRNewsfoto/Infosys)

Common press conference (Hosted virtually)
(4:30 p.m. IST; 6:00 a.m. ET)

Following the release, the leadership team will be part of a common press conference at 4:30 p.m. IST. The participating executives will address questions from the media during this interaction, which will be streamed live on the Investor Relations section of Infosys website, following which it will be archived at www.infosys.com. The archive will be available after 7:00 p.m. IST on January 13, 2021 (after 8:30 a.m. US ET on January 13, 2021). In addition, a transcript of the conference will be available at www.infosys.com.

Earnings call
(6:30 p.m. IST; 8:00 a.m. ET)

The company will conduct a single 60-minute conference call at 6:30 p.m. IST (8:00 a.m. US ET; 5:00 a.m. PST; 1:00 p.m. London time; 9:00 p.m. Singapore/Hong Kong time) on January 13, 2021 (open to investors/analysts in all regions), where the senior management will discuss company's performance and answer questions from participants. To participate in the conference call, please dial the numbers provided below 10 – 15 minutes before the scheduled start time of the call. During this time, the operator will provide instructions on how to ask questions. Alternatively, you can also pre-register yourself using the DiamondPass™ link provided below which will enable you to connect to the conference call without having to wait for an operator. As participation in the call is limited, early registration is encouraged.

This event will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of Infosys website, following which it will be archived at www.infosys.com. The archive will be available after 8:30 p.m. IST on January 13, 2021 (after 10:00 a.m. US ET on January 13, 2021). In addition, a transcript of the conference call will be available at www.infosys.com.

Summary of events

Event

Date and Time

Website/ Region

Telephone No.

Earnings release
over the wire
services

3:45 p.m. IST

5:15 a.m. ET

January 13, 2021

www.infosys.com


Common press
conference
(Hosted virtually)

4:30 p.m. IST

6:00 a.m. ET

January 13, 2021

www.infosys.com

Dial-in details to be shared
with participants

Event

Date and Time

Web-site/ Region

Telephone No.

Earnings
conference call

(open for questions
from investors /
analysts in all
regions)

6:30 p.m. IST

8:00 a.m. ET

January 13, 2021

Questions during the call can be addressed to [email protected]

DiamondPass™
registration link

https://services.choruscall.in/
DiamondPassRegistration/re
gister?confirmationNumber=9
887660&linkSecurityString=1
e3ac2cb64

India

Toll, Mumbai:

+91 22 6280 1168

+91 22 7115 8069

Toll, Bangalore:

+91 7045671221

US

Toll-free:

1 866 746 2133

Toll Number:

+1 323 386 8721

Singapore

Toll-free:
800 101 2045

Toll-number:
+65 3157 5746

Hong Kong

Toll-free:
800 964 448

Toll Number:

+852 3018 6877

Japan

Toll Free:

0053 116 1110

Toll Number:

+81 3 4589 9421

UK

Toll Free:

0 808 101 1573

Toll Number:

+44 203 478 5524

Germany

Toll-free:
00 8001 424 3444

Canada

Toll- free:

011 8001 424 3444

France

Toll-free:
0 800 914 745

Replay of
conference call

Till January 20, 2021

www.infosys.com

Toll-free, USA:

1 833 289 8317

International toll:

+ 1 347 974 7488

Toll, Mumbai/India:

+91 22 7194 5757

+91 22 6663 5757

Playback code: 4637#

About Infosys Ltd.
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infosys-to-announce-third-quarter-results-on-january-13-2021-301199862.html

SOURCE Infosys


