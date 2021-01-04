  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Articles 

argenx to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 04, 2021


January 4, 2021

Breda, the Netherlands / Ghent, Belgium – argenx (Euronext & ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that Tim Van Hauwermeiren, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 8:20 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.argenx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About argenx
argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases, and cusatuzumab in hematological cancers in collaboration with Janssen. argenx is also advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. argenx has offices in Belgium, the United States, and Japan. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:

Beth DelGiacco, Vice President, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
+1 518 424 4980
[email protected]

Joke Comijn, Director Corporate Communications & Investor Relations (EU)
+32 (0)477 77 29 44
+32 (0)9 310 34 19
[email protected]

