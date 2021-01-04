  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

RADA to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

January 04, 2021 | About: RADA -0.91%

NETANYA, Israel, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. ( RADA) today announced that it will participate in a number of upcoming virtual investor conferences and investor meetings in the coming weeks.

On Thursday, January 14, 2021, management will participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth conference. Management will be publicly presenting the Company presentation at 12:30pm ET via the Needham conference portal and will be meeting virtually with investors on a one-on-one basis throughout the day.

On Thursday, February 4, 2021, management will participate in the AGP Virtual Emerging Growth Technology Conference and will be meeting virtually with investors on a one-on-one basis throughout the day.

On Thursday, February 11, 2021, management will participate in the Cowen 42nd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference. Management will be publicly presenting the Company presentation at 8:30am ET via the Cowen conference portal and will be meeting virtually with investors on a one-on-one basis throughout the day.

Investors wishing to participate in any of the above events and meet virtually with management, should be in touch with their contact at the respective organizing banks or contact RADA’s investor relations team.

About RADA

RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The Company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including active military protection, counter-UAS, critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance.

Company Contact:
Avi Israel (CFO)
Tel: +972-76-538-6200
[email protected]
www.rada.com



IR Contact
GK Investor Relations
Ehud Helft, Partner
Tel: 1 617 318 3096
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODExOTgxMCMzOTAyMTcyIzIwMjA1NDM=
d9893a60-2821-4084-923d-959a4416b22a

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)