PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Voyager Digital to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

January 04, 2021 | About: XCNQ:VYGR -0.2% FRA:UCD2 +12.9% OTCPK:VYGVF -2.5% OTCPK:VYGVF -2.5%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2021

CSE: VYGR
OTCQB: VYGVF
Borse Frankfurt: UCD2

Management will present at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Conference, Noble Capital Small and Microcap Investor Conference and the A.G.P. Virtual Emerging Growth Technology Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), a publicly-traded, licensed crypto-asset broker that provides investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets, today announced that its CEO and Co-founder, Steve Ehrlich, will present and be available to meet with investors at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Date

Presentation Time (EST)

Registration Link


SNN Network Canada Virtual Conference

Jan. 7

1:00 PM

Register


Noble Capital Markets Seventeenth Annual Small & Microcap Investor Conference

Jan. 19-20

TBD

Register


A.G.P. Virtual Emerging Growth Technology Conference

Feb 4

1x1s

Information

Management will provide an overview of the Company's business during each presentation as well as progress updates. The Company will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conferences.

"Voyager is excited to update investors with our recent progress," said Steve Ehrlich, Co-founder and CEO of Voyager. "Our platform is seeing unprecedented growth as digital assets are increasingly utilized by the mainstream for investment and payment processing. We recently announced our assets under management have surpassed $200 million, up from $5 million just a year ago. This speaks to the strength of Voyager's easy-to-use trading platform, which enables investors to trade commission-free on 55 digital assets."

If you are an institutional investor and would like to attend the Company's presentation, please click on the above links to register for each individual conference.

For more information on Voyager Digital, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com. The Voyager app is available for Android and iPhone.


About Voyager Digital Ltd.
Voyager Digital Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voyager-digital-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301199997.html

SOURCE Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.


