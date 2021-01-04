Inovalon Announces Charitable Initiatives for 2020

Inovalon Continues Longstanding Support of Local and National Organizations through Social Responsibility Program



BOWIE, Md., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon ( INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced the names of local and national charitable organizations the Company supported in 2020.

Inovalon has a long track record of supporting many worthy community programs through financial support and employee volunteer hours. In 2020, a year of many challenges for individuals, communities, and organizations across the country, Inovalon again demonstrated unwavering dedication to dozens of programs that focus on youth and educational development, healthcare research and accessibility, and the provision of shelter and care for those in need.

“Social responsibility is a pillar of our company culture that has been dutifully upheld by the commitment and compassion of our employees year after year,” said Eric Sullivan, senior vice president, product innovation & data management, and chairman of Inovalon’s charitable giving committee. “2020 was especially difficult for so many and we are proud to support those organizations who are spearheading meaningful change in our communities, empowering positive impact for millions of Americans across the nation.”

Inovalon contributed direct funding and thousands of employee volunteer hours to the following charities in 2020:

A Bigger Picture, Inc.: Provides young girls in the Washington, D.C., metro area with guidance to reach their personal goals through opportunities that build self-confidence, character and leadership skills.



About Inovalon

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare.

