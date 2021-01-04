  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

CareDx's AlloSeq HCT Wins Tender for French Stem Cell Transplant Patient Surveillance

January 04, 2021 | About: CDNA +0.73%

CareDx wins a 2-year competitive tender with the French National Blood Service, Établissement Français du Sang

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. ( CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announced that AlloSeq HCT was selected as the primary solution for chimerism monitoring of stem cell transplant patients by the French National Blood Service, Établissement Français du Sang (EFS). CareDx won a two-year competitive tender to supply AlloSeq HCT in collaboration with Laboratoires Nephrotek in France.

The EFS supplies cell and tissue therapy solutions to hospitals in France for solid organ and hematopoietic stem-cell transplants. CareDx’s innovative AlloSeq HCT chimerism monitoring solution is the first NGS-based chimerism solution approved by EFS. The France tender was a competitive process, and AlloSeq HCT was selected based on its best-in-class sensitivity and under 24-hour turnaround.

“Laboratoires Nephrotek is very honored to partner with CareDx and to be selected by the EFS to bring AlloSeq HCT and NGS innovation in chimerism monitoring for improved transplant patient care in France,” said Dr. Joseph Coulloc’h, CEO, Laboratoires Nephrotek. “We look forward to collaborating with the labs and begin the transition process to establish AlloSeq HCT as the leading chimerism testing solution in France.”

“This success with the EFS tender showcases CareDx’s commitment to innovation for transplant patient care. We are excited to bring our solutions to stem cell transplant patients across France with the new solutions for NGS based chimerism monitoring,” said Reg Seeto, CEO, CareDx.

About CareDx
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

CONTACTS:

CareDx, Inc.
Sasha King
Chief Marketing Officer
415-287-2393
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Greg Chodaczek
347-610-7010
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODExOTc1NCMzOTAyNTI5IzIwMDQ1MDM=
b2ce14cd-ca62-4bb9-8e28-46e728c38385

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)