  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

HC2 Broadcasting Sells Four Television Stations

January 04, 2021 | About: HCHC -4.29%

Proceeds from $35 Million Transaction to Reduce Debt

Continues to be the Largest Operator of Class A and LPTV Stations in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HC2 Broadcasting Holdings, Inc., the broadcasting subsidiary of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (“HC2” or “the Company”) (: HCHC), announced today that HC2 Station Group, Inc. has completed the sale of three full power television stations and a low power television translator for $35 million. The stations included in the sale are KAZD Dallas, KYAZ Houston and KMOH-TV Phoenix, as well as KEJR-LD, which operates as a low power translator of KMOH-TV.

HC2 has used the proceeds from the transaction to reduce HC2 Broadcasting’s debt. HC2 Broadcasting continues to have six television stations in Dallas, five stations in Houston and three stations in Phoenix as part of its network of 229 stations serving 93 U.S. markets and Puerto Rico. HC2 Broadcasting is the largest operator of Class A and low power television stations in the U.S.

“We are pleased that this transaction advances our strategic initiative to enhance our capital structure by monetizing non-core assets while we maintain our substantial broadcast TV coverage,” said Wayne Barr, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of HC2.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (: HCHC) has a class-leading portfolio of assets primarily in Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Spectrum, Insurance and Clean Energy. HC2 is headquartered in New York, New York and through its subsidiaries employs 2,864 people.

About HC2 Broadcasting

HC2 Broadcasting Holdings Inc. is the broadcasting subsidiary of HC2 Holdings, Inc. As of January 4, 2021, HC2 Broadcasting operates 229 broadcast television stations. In addition, HC2 Broadcasting has approximately 210 silent licenses and construction permits. The total HC2 Broadcasting footprint, including construction permits, covers approximately 130 U.S. markets, including 34 of the top 35 markets across the United States and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.hc2broadcasting.com.

Media Contact:
Reevemark
Paul Caminiti/Pam Greene/Luc Herbowy
[email protected]
(212) 433-4600

Investor Contact:
FNK IR
Matt Chesler, CFA
[email protected]
(212) 235-2691

ti?nf=ODExOTcwNyMzOTAyMzQwIzIwMTk4MTU=
6ebec042-3e0d-4a41-bbdc-b69de872e8b4

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)