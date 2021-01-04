  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Protagonist Therapeutics to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 04, 2021 | About: NAS:PTGX -0.47%

NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) today announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 2:00 p.m EST.

A live and archived webcast of the event will be available in the Investors section of the Protagonist Therapeutics website at https://investors.protagonist-inc.com/.

About Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with multiple peptide-based new chemical entities in different stages of development. PTG-300 is an injectable hepcidin mimetic in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for polycythemia vera, and a separate Phase 2 clinical study for hereditary hemochromatosis. PTG-200 is an orally delivered, gut-restricted, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide in a Phase 2 clinical trial for Crohn's disease. Two additional oral peptide interleukin-23 receptor antagonist candidates are in development: PN-235, in a Phase 1 study, and PN-232, in the late preclinical stage. PN-943 is an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha-4-beta-7 integrin specific antagonist peptide in a Phase 2 study for the potential treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, with ulcerative colitis as the initial targeted indication. The Company utilizes a proprietary technology platform to discover and develop novel peptide-based therapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs and transform existing treatment paradigms.

Protagonist is headquartered in Newark, California. For further information, please visit www.protagonist-inc.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protagonist-therapeutics-to-present-at-the-39th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301199869.html

SOURCE Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.


