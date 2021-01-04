GLUCODOWNÂ® Kicks-off 2021 With Record New Year's Day Sales At Amazon

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) ("Company") is pleased to advise shareholders of an auspicious and record-setting beginning to fiscal 2021. This New Year's Day 2021 GLUCODOWN® sales at Amazon were $1,971.97 – a seven-fold increase over New Year's Day 2020 sales of $285.34. Moreover, the next day, Saturday January 2, 2021, sales were even greater at $2,137.45 and yesterday, Sunday January 3, 2020, GLUCODOWN® sales were $2,123.56.

In total, $6,233.08 in GLUCODOWN® revenues were generated in just the first three days of 2021 – orders of magnitude greater than the $881.96 in revenue recorded in the first three days of 2020.

During the first quarter of fiscal 2021, Glucose Health, Inc. shareholders can expect a number of important updates from the Company, including:

Issuance of the Company's 2020 Annual Report and financial statements plus a recap and review of Glucose Health, Inc.'s strategic goals for fiscal 2020 (see Company press release of February 3, 2020 – click here) and new strategic goals for fiscal 2021. A production date for GLUCODOWN Diabetic Friendly Drink Mixes. On November 23, 2020 , the Company updated shareholders on excellent development progress made related to its planned entry into the "enhanced" or "functional" water market. The "enhanced water" beverage category is calculated by Fortune Business Insights to grow to $18 billion in annual revenues by 2025.[3] GLUCODOWN® will be the first functional "diabetic friendly" entrant into this fast-growing consumer market. A launch date for all-new GLUCODOWN® variety packs and double packs. Since GLUCODOWN® listed on Amazon in late 2018, unauthorized third-party sellers have enjoyed success selling GLUCODOWN®. Starting in the first quarter, the Company will begin to capture this revenue by listing its own variety and double packs directly at Amazon. A production date for GLUCODOWN® single-serve "stick-packs." Since the launch of GLUCODOWN® Tea Mixes in early 2018, the Company has received many messages (by phone, email and social media) from consumers requesting convenient "on-the-go" single-serve stick packs. An enterprise-value enhancing long-term initiative related to the Company's intellectual property.

About Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC)

More than 100 million Americans are estimated to be diabetic or pre-diabetic, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.[2] Introduced in 2018 and manufactured by Glucose Health, Inc., the GLUCODOWN® brand has come to define an entirely new and distinct dietary supplement category – functional, diabetic friendly, beverages. By specializing in producing delicious and efficacious beverages nutritionally appropriate[1] for the nation's 100+ million pre and Type-2 diabetics, GLUCODOWN® is uniquely and strongly positioned among all up-and-coming beverage companies in America. Glucose Health, Inc. is a publicly traded company with the ticker symbol OTC: GLUC.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and while Glucose Health, Inc. is not subject to the 1934 Securities and Exchange Act, contains forward-looking statements within the meaning Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential, "possible," "probable, "believes," "seeks," "may, "will, "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

