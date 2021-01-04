  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

CORRECTION: Asetek signs IP Agreement and acquisition to strengthen Gaming and Enthusiast offering; Issuance of shares as consideration

January 04, 2021 | About: OSTO:ASETEKO +0%

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 4, 2021

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The stock exchange release "Asetek signs IP Agreement and acquisition to strengthen Gaming and Enthusiast offering; Issuance of shares as consideration" dated January 1, 2021 used US dollars and not Euro which is the correct transaction currency. The correct statement is: "Asetek will pay a total consideration of EUR 6.8 million, of which EUR 3.4 million is paid in in cash and the remaining consideration by virtue of newly issued shares in Asetek."

For further information, please contact:
CFO Peter Dam Madsen
+45 2080 7200, email: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/correction--asetek-signs-ip-agreement-and-acquisition-to-strengthen-gaming-and-enthusiast-offering--,c3263947

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/correction-asetek-signs-ip-agreement-and-acquisition-to-strengthen-gaming-and-enthusiast-offering-issuance-of-shares-as-consideration-301200151.html

SOURCE Asetek


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)