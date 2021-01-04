  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Nova to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference

January 04, 2021 | About: XTAE:NVMI +0.49% NAS:NVMI +1.5%

PR Newswire

REHOVOT, Israel, Jan. 4, 2021

REHOVOT, Israel, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced that Eitan Oppenhaim, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dror David, Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. EST.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public at: https://www.novami.com/investors/events/. Mr. Oppenhaim and Mr. David will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting please contact your Needham salesperson or Miri Segal at [email protected].

About 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference

The 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference (NGC) will provide institutional, private equity and venture capital investors with access to growth companies from a broad range of industries including communications & enterprise infrastructure; healthcare; industrial technology; Internet, entertainment & consumer; semiconductors & semiconductor equipment; and software & services.

About Nova

Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high- precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative X-ray and Optical solutions enable its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Additional information may be found at www.novami.com.

Nova is traded on the NASDAQ & TASE under the symbol NVMI.

Company Contact:
Dror David, Chief Financial Officer
Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.
Tel: +972-73-229-5760
E-mail: [email protected]
www.novami.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal MS-IR LLC
Tel: +917-607-8654
E-mail: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nova-to-present-at-the-23rd-annual-needham-growth-conference-301200090.html

SOURCE Nova


