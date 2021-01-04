Akebia Therapeutics to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John P. Butler, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13, at 2:50 p.m. EST.

A live webcast and replay of Akebia's presentation and associated Q&A will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.akebia.com.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. The Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

