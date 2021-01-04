Yext CFO to Participate in 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, today announced that Steve Cakebread, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat discussion hosted by Needham & Company, LLC on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 10:45 a.m. ET / 7:45 a.m. PT.

A live webcast will be available on the Yext Investor Relations website at http://investors.yext.com . For those unable to listen to the live audiocast, a replay will be available on Yext's website shortly after the event.

About Yext

The ultimate source for official answers about a business online should be the business itself. However, when consumers ask questions on company websites, too often they are left in the dark with wrong answers. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud, solves this problem by organizing a business's facts so it can provide official answers to consumer questions — wherever people search. Starting with the company website, then extending across search engines and voice assistants, businesses around the world, like T-Mobile, Jaguar Land Rover, BBVA USA, and Kiehl's — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve the search experience on their websites and across the entire search ecosystem.

Yext's mission is to help businesses and organizations around the world deliver official answers everywhere people search. Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area — and work-from-home offices all around the world.

