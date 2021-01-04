Blackstone's Technology & Innovations Team Closes Lease at Shorenstein's 2 MiamiCentral

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO and MIAMI, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Shorenstein Properties, LLC ("Shorenstein"), an owner and operator of high-quality office, residential and mixed-use properties across the U.S., today announced that Blackstone (NYSE:NYSE:BX) has signed a 41,000-square-foot lease at 2 MiamiCentral in Downtown Miami. Blackstone intends to create a new office to expand the firm's in-house technology capabilities with plans to hire more than 200 tech-focused employees in Miami in the coming years.

Following today's announcement, 2 MiamiCentral is now 98 percent leased to a diverse base of national, institutional tenants including Carlton Fields, Ernst & Young and New Fortress Energy. The building is located in Miami's thriving downtown district, immediately adjacent to the MiamiCentral train station.

"Miami is a vibrant city with a pipeline of top technology talent available from best in class university programs, as well as an experienced workforce that will enable us to diversify our talent pool and grow our technology team. 2 MiamiCentral's prime downtown location and access to mass transit make it an ideal office location," said John Stecher, Blackstone's Chief Technology Officer.

"Shorenstein is pleased to welcome Blackstone to 2 MiamiCentral and Downtown Miami," said Claude Esposito, Vice President, Capital Transactions at Shorenstein. "South Florida has long been a strategic focus for Shorenstein, and Blackstone's commitment to 2 MiamiCentral is a testament to the property's distinct features and desirable, transit-oriented location. As the working world continues to evolve, we remain focused on providing our tenants with high-quality office spaces that are equipped with cutting edge technology to prioritize safety and sustainability."

Shorenstein's ownership of properties in South Florida also includes The Main Las Olas in Downtown Fort Lauderdale, a newly delivered mixed-use development that includes a 25-story, 385,000-square-foot Class A office building that is currently leasing to prospective tenants. In addition to the property's amenities, which include covered and uncovered outdoor terraces with ocean views, club rooms, lounges, flex multipurpose spaces and a state-of-the-art fitness center, The Main Las Olas' adjacent residential tower, Novo Las Olas, will have Fort Lauderdale's first Publix GreenWise on its ground floor. Publix GreenWise is a grocer that offers a variety of organic, natural and specialty groceries including a hot bar with ready-to-go items.

"This is an exciting deal that comes as Miami sees a wave of new-to-market activity. The South Florida office market is thriving and continues to attract world class tenants such as Blackstone," said Danet Linares, Vice Chairman of Blanca Commercial Real Estate. "This deal affirms South Florida's position as the technology hub in the southeast."

Financial terms of the lease were not disclosed. Blackstone was represented by Alan Kleber and Ryan Nunes of JLL. Shorenstein was represented by Danet Linares of Blanca Commercial Real Estate with support from Andres del Corral and CEO Tere Blanca.

About Shorenstein Properties LLC

Founded in 1924, Shorenstein Properties LLC is a privately-owned, real estate firm that owns and operates high-quality office, residential and mixed-use properties across the U.S., with offices in San Francisco and New York. Since 1992, Shorenstein has sponsored twelve closed-end investment funds with total equity commitments of $8.8 billion, of which Shorenstein committed $723.5 million. The firm uses its integrated investment and operating capabilities to take advantage of opportunities that, at the particular time in the investment cycle, offer the most attractive returns. Investments have included ground-up developments, asset repositioning and stabilized assets; investment structures have included asset acquisitions, mezzanine loans, preferred equity investments and structured joint ventures. These funds have invested in properties totaling 67 million square feet in transactions with a gross investment value in excess of $16 billion. More information is available at www.shorenstein.com.

About Blanca Commercial Real Estate

Blanca Commercial Real Estate, the leading independently owned commercial real estate brokerage firm in Florida, provides a complete range of brokerage and advisory services to owners and users of commercial real estate. Established in 2009, the firm is noted for delivering distinct client value through a personalized approach, unique methodology, data-driven insight, vast network and deep community engagement. Practice areas include landlord representation, property management, development consulting, tenant representation, build-to-suit advisory services, and land/investment property acquisition and disposition. For more information, visit www.blancacre.com.

