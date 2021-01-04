  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
New York Community Bancorp, Inc. To Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings And Host Conference Call On January 27th

January 04, 2021 | About: NYSE:NYCB -0.05%

WESTBURY, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2021

WESTBURY, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the "Company") today announced that it expects to issue its earnings release for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The release will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of the Company's website, ir.myNYCB.com, upon issuance.

(PRNewsfoto/New York Community Bancorp, Inc.)

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on the same date, during which President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas R. Cangemi and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Pinto will discuss the Company's fourth quarter 2020 performance. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast at ir.myNYCB.com and archived through 5:00 p.m. on February 24, 2021.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-in for Live Call:

Domestic: (877) 407-8293
International: (201) 689-8349

Dial-in for Replay:

Availability: January 27 (12:30 p.m.) – January 31 (11:59 p.m.)
Access Code: 13714381

Domestic: (877) 660-6853
International: (201) 612-7415

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.
Based in Westbury, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank. At September 30, 2020, the Company reported assets of $54.9 billion, loans of $42.9 billion, deposits of $31.7 billion, and stockholders' equity of $6.7 billion.

Reflecting our growth through a series of acquisitions, the Company operates 236 branches through eight local divisions, each with a history of service and strength: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, Roosevelt Savings Bank, and Atlantic Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio; and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona.

Investor and Media Contact:

Salvatore J. DiMartino

(516) 683-4286

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-community-bancorp-inc-to-report-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-and-host-conference-call-on-january-27th-301200161.html

SOURCE New York Community Bancorp, Inc.


