Inhibikase Therapeutics Announces Partnership with Clintrex Research Corporation; C. Warren Olanow, MD, to Serve as Interim Chief Medical Officer

ATLANTA, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) (Inhibikase), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders, announced today that it has formed a partnership with Clintrex Research Corporation (CLINTREX), a leading provider of clinical development and regulatory services with specific expertise in development of therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. CLINTREX will oversee clinical trials, clinical operations, and regulatory issues for Inhibikase's pipeline programs across multiple therapeutic areas. As part of this partnership, C. Warren Olanow, MD, FRCPC, FRCP (Hon), CEO of CLINTREX, will serve as Interim Chief Medical Officer of Inhibikase.

This partnership rounds out Inhibikase's core clinical development team for development of IkT-148009 as a treatment for Parkinson's disease in the brain and gastrointestinal tract and the development of IkT-001Pro for stable-phase chronic myelogenous leukemia. Clintrex will further guide the entry of additional molecules into clinical development for multiple systems atrophy and dementia with Lewy body. Dr. Olanow (CEO of CLINTREX) will work closely with CLINTREX President, Karl Kieburtz, MD, MPH, to advance the clinical development programs of Inhibikase.

Dr. C. Warren Olanow will serve as Interim Chief Medical Officer of Inhibikase and Chief Executive Officer of CLINTREX. He is the former Henry P. and Georgette Goldschmidt Professor and Chairman of the Department of Neurology at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City, where he is presently Professor Emeritus in the Department of Neurology and in the Department of Neuroscience. Prior to joining Mount Sinai, he served on the faculties of McGill University, Duke University, and the University of South Florida. He is the former President of the Movement Disorder Society, past President of the International Society of Motor Disturbances, and former Treasurer of the American Neurological Association. He has served on the Board of Directors of the National Space Biomedical Research Institute and the executive committee of the Michael J. Fox Foundation Scientific Advisory Board, and he is the former Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Bachmann-Strauss Dystonia & Parkinson Foundation. Dr. Olanow is the former Co-Editor-in-Chief of the journal, Movement Disorders. He has been principal investigator of numerous studies leading to approval of drugs and devices for treating neurodegenerative diseases. Dr. Olanow received his medical degree from the University of Toronto, performed his neurology training at the New York Neurological Institute at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center at Columbia University, and undertook postgraduate studies in neuroanatomy at Columbia University.

Dr. Karl Kieburtz is President of CLINTREX. He is the former Robert J. Joynt Professor in the Department of Neurology at the University of Rochester, where he is currently a Professor of Neurology. He is the founding Director of the Center of Human Experimental Therapeutics and served as the Director of the Clinical and Translational Science Institute and as Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Research at the University of Rochester. He has served on the Executive Committee of the Michael J. Fox Foundation, was Chair of the FDA Peripheral and Central Nervous System Advisory Committee, served as Chair of the Parkinson Study Group Executive Committee, and is a former member of the Huntington Study Group Executive Committee. He has served as Vice President of the American Neurological Association, was a member of the International Executive Committee of the Movement Disorder Society, and was Associate Editor of the journals, Neurology and Movement Disorders. He has been principal investigator of numerous studies leading to approval of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. Dr. Kieburtz received MD and MPH degrees and performed a Neurology residency at the University of Rochester.

Inhibikase is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. Inhibikase is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts.

Clintrex Research Corporation (CLINTREX) is a clinical research organization that works with pharmaceutical and biotech companies to design clinical trials, operationalize development plans, and develop regulatory pathways for new treatments for CNS diseases. CLINTREX incorporates an integrated team of internationally renowned experts with disease-specific knowledge to identify, clarify, and solve preclinical, clinical trial, biostatistical, and regulatory issues essential to product development and approval.

