Quantum Hires Rick Valentine as Senior Vice President & Chief Customer Officer as it Transitions to As-A-Service Model

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corp. (NASDAQ: QMCO) today announced that Rick Valentine has joined the company's Executive Leadership Team as Senior Vice President & Chief Customer Officer. The customer experience veteran will focus on ensuring that Quantum's services and support organization continues to deliver an outstanding customer experience as the company transforms into a leading as-a-service provider for unstructured data management, analytics and storage.

"Quantum has a 40-year legacy of delivering an unrivaled customer experience, demonstrated by our industry-leading net promoter scores," said Jamie Lerner, President and CEO at Quantum. "As we advance on our goal to be a leader in video and unstructured data solutions, Rick's deep expertise in SaaS transformation and customer experience will ensure that the Quantum customer experience remains second to none."

Valentine brings more than 35 years of experience in advocating for customers and transforming teams to deliver great customer outcomes at global technology companies. Prior to Quantum, he served as Chief Customer Officer for Silver Peak Systems, a global leader in SD-WAN technology, where his work in improving the overall customer experience was instrumental in Hewlett Packard Enterprise's $925 million acquisition of Silver Peak in 2020.

Valentine was also Chief Customer Officer at Symantec Inc./Veritas Software, leading customer success for the technical support software portfolio spanning consumer and enterprise customers across 11 global locations and more than 15 languages, including a team of 1,800 worldwide associates. He has also held various executive roles including General Manager of Employee Management Solutions at Intuit, and Vice President and General Manager of Employer Solutions at Sage Software.

"As Quantum transitions to software-defined architectures, and a subscription and as-a-service business, my priority will be building a services organization that can support the customer experience in this new model," said Valentine.

Valentine joins a newly expanded Executive Leadership Team at Quantum following the recent appointments of former NetApp CTO, Brian Pawlowski, as Chief Development Officer, and former Square Box Systems CEO, Dave Clack, as General Manager of Quantum's new Cloud Software & Analytics business unit.

Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and was added to the Russell 2000® Index in 2020. For more information visit www.quantum.com/

