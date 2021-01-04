  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

PharmAbcine to participate in BIO @ JPM and Biotech Showcase Digital during "J.P. Morgan Week 2021"

January 04, 2021 | About: XKRX:208340 +2.72%

PR Newswire

DAEJEON, South Korea, Jan. 4, 2020

DAEJEON, South Korea, Jan. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmAbcine Inc. (KOSDAQ: 208340ks), a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of fully human antibody therapeutics, announced today that the company will participate in BIO @ JPM and Biotech Showcase during the J.P. Morgan Week.

PharmAbcineLogo (PRNewsfoto/PharmAbcine)

Details of the events are as follows:

Event: BIO @ JPM
Date: January 11-15, 2021
Registration: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-partnering-jpm/registration

Event: Biotech Showcase Digital
Date: January 11-15, 2021
Registration: https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/registration-options/

At these events, the company will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with registered pharmaceutical companies and investors to introduce PharmAbcine's business and to highlight company's core technology and pipelines.

The company's main pipelines include olinvacimab, PMC-403, PMC-402 and PMC-309.

Olinvacimab, an anti-VEGFR2 (Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Receptors) fully human antibody, is undergoing multiple global clinical trials. At San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2020, the company released highly encouraging interim data from its phase Ib clinical study in combination with pembrolizumab for mTNBC (metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer) patients. The latest interim data release disclosed no observation of DLT (Dose Limiting Toxicity), 50% PR (Partial Response) and 67% DCR(Disease Control Rate) in the high-dose cohort (16mg/kg olinvacimab). 1 patient in PR showed CR (Complete Response) in the target lesion

PMC-403 is a Tie2-activating fully human antibody designed to stabilize and repair damaged blood vessels in a variety of diseases. PMC-403 is currently in development for treating AMD (Age-related Macular Degeneration), a common vascular eye disease as well as solid tumors. The company expects PMC-403 to enter global clinical trials in 2022.

PMC-309 is a novel fully human monoclonal IgG (Immunoglobulin G) targeting unique epitope of human VISTA (V-domain Ig Suppressor of T cell Activation) expressed primarily on MDSC (Myeloid-Derived Suppressor Cells). It can provide a promising immunotherapeutic strategy to improve the antitumor activity through the inhibition of VISTA-positive immunosuppressive cell activities. PMC-309 is expected to enter a global clinical trial in 2022

About PharmAbcine Inc.

PharmAbcine is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of fully human antibody therapeutics to treat neovascular disorders, tumors, and other medically unmet diseases. It provides therapeutic antibodies for a wide spectrum of indications from oncology, immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, to respiratory.

PharmAbcine has its own HuPhage library and innovative selection system. PharmAbcine's advanced 3G expression system accommodates high levels of antibody production and steady reproducibility. With these cutting-edge technology platforms, it provides state of the art antibody generation services.

For additional information about PharmAbcine, visit http://www.pharmabcine.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmabcine-to-participate-in-bio--jpm-and-biotech-showcase-digital-during-jp-morgan-week-2021-301199265.html

SOURCE PharmAbcine


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)