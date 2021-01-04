PharmAbcine to participate in BIO @ JPM and Biotech Showcase Digital during "J.P. Morgan Week 2021"

DAEJEON, South Korea, Jan. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmAbcine Inc. (KOSDAQ: 208340ks), a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of fully human antibody therapeutics, announced today that the company will participate in BIO @ JPM and Biotech Showcase during the J.P. Morgan Week.

Details of the events are as follows:

Event: BIO @ JPM

Date: January 11-15, 2021

Registration: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-partnering-jpm/registration

Event: Biotech Showcase Digital

Date: January 11-15, 2021

Registration: https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/registration-options/

At these events, the company will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with registered pharmaceutical companies and investors to introduce PharmAbcine's business and to highlight company's core technology and pipelines.

The company's main pipelines include olinvacimab, PMC-403, PMC-402 and PMC-309.

Olinvacimab, an anti-VEGFR2 (Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Receptors) fully human antibody, is undergoing multiple global clinical trials. At San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2020, the company released highly encouraging interim data from its phase Ib clinical study in combination with pembrolizumab for mTNBC (metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer) patients. The latest interim data release disclosed no observation of DLT (Dose Limiting Toxicity), 50% PR (Partial Response) and 67% DCR(Disease Control Rate) in the high-dose cohort (16mg/kg olinvacimab). 1 patient in PR showed CR (Complete Response) in the target lesion

PMC-403 is a Tie2-activating fully human antibody designed to stabilize and repair damaged blood vessels in a variety of diseases. PMC-403 is currently in development for treating AMD (Age-related Macular Degeneration), a common vascular eye disease as well as solid tumors. The company expects PMC-403 to enter global clinical trials in 2022.

PMC-309 is a novel fully human monoclonal IgG (Immunoglobulin G) targeting unique epitope of human VISTA (V-domain Ig Suppressor of T cell Activation) expressed primarily on MDSC (Myeloid-Derived Suppressor Cells). It can provide a promising immunotherapeutic strategy to improve the antitumor activity through the inhibition of VISTA-positive immunosuppressive cell activities. PMC-309 is expected to enter a global clinical trial in 2022

About PharmAbcine Inc.

PharmAbcine is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of fully human antibody therapeutics to treat neovascular disorders, tumors, and other medically unmet diseases. It provides therapeutic antibodies for a wide spectrum of indications from oncology, immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, to respiratory.

PharmAbcine has its own HuPhage library and innovative selection system. PharmAbcine's advanced 3G expression system accommodates high levels of antibody production and steady reproducibility. With these cutting-edge technology platforms, it provides state of the art antibody generation services.

For additional information about PharmAbcine, visit http://www.pharmabcine.com.

