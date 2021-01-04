  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Invitation to Alfa Laval's fourth-quarter conference call

January 04, 2021 | About: OTCPK:ALFVY +3.43% OTCPK:ALFVF +0% OSTO:ALFA -0.57% FRA:AA9 -0.13% STU:AA9 +0.18%

PR Newswire

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 4, 2021

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval will release fourth-quarter earnings on February 3rd at 07:30 CET. The telephone conference will start at 10:00 CET.

To join the telephone conference - hosted by Alfa Laval's President and CEO Tom Erixon and CFO Jan Allde - sign up in advance via the link below. Once registered, you will receive a phone number, a participant pin, and a conference pin. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the event.

http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/8775435

You can also follow the conference via a live webcast. A webcast link will be available on Alfa Laval - Investors

If you want to listen to the replay, call +44 (0)3333 0097 85, conference ID 8775435. The recording will be available until February 5th. After that, you can go to Alfa Laval - Publications to watch and listen to an on-demand version of the webcast.

Contacts:

Johan Lundin
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Beata Ardhe
Phone: +46 46 36 65 26
Mobile: +46 709 36 65 26
www.alfalaval.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/invitation-to-alfa-laval-s-fourth-quarter-conference-call,c3263833

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-alfa-lavals-fourth-quarter-conference-call-301200081.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval


