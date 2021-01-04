Venator Board Elects Three New Directors

WYNYARD, UK, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) ("Venator") announced today that Barry B. Siadat, Aaron C. Davenport and Heike van de Kerkhof have been elected as new members to its Board of Directors.

The appointment of Dr. Siadat was effective December 31, 2020. Prior to co-founding SK Capital Partners, Dr. Siadat worked for 37 years in the chemicals and materials industries as an inventor, operator and investor. Dr. Siadat has been the chairman of several specialty materials and chemicals companies. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board for Ascend Performance Materials, Aristech Acrylics, Archroma and SI Group. Additionally, he serves on the Board of Directors of Mt. Sinai Hospital in Miami Beach. Dr. Siadat has been elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of Venator.

The appointment of Mr. Davenport was effective January 1, 2021. Mr. Davenport also is a managing director of SK Capital, focusing on the specialty chemicals and pharmaceutical industries. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Noramco, Tasmanian Alkaloids, Wavelength Pharmaceuticals and Perimeter Solutions. Mr. Davenport was appointed to serve on Venator's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

The appointment of Ms. van de Kerkhof was effective January 1, 2021. Ms. van de Kerkhof has more than 30 years´ experience in the chemicals and materials industries. She is currently Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors at Archroma Management GmbH. Prior to Archroma, she held leadership positions across various functions at DuPont from 1989 to 2015 and at Chemours, from 2015 – 2017. Ms. van de Kerkhof was appointed to serve as Chair of Venator's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and a member of its Compensation Committee.

Daniele Ferrari, Peter R. Huntsman, Kathy D. Patrick and Simon Turner will continue to serve on the Board as a Directors. Mr. Ferrari was appointed Chair of the Audit Committee and member of the Compensation Committee and member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Mr. Huntsman was appointed to serve as member of the Audit Committee. Ms. Patrick was appointed Chair of the Compensation Committee and member of the Audit Committee. Douglas D. Anderson and Sir Robert J. Margetts have each resigned from the Board, effective January 1, 2021.

Simon Turner, President and CEO of Venator, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Barry, Aaron and Heike to our Board of Directors. They each have a wealth of experience within the chemical industry and are valuable additions to the Board. I look forward to working with them on future strategy and value creation opportunities for Venator."

About Venator

Venator is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products that comprise a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. We market our products globally to a diversified group of industrial customers through two segments: Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO 2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. We operate 24 facilities, employ approximately 4,000 associates worldwide and sell our products in more than 110 countries.

