MERCHAVIA Holding and Investments Announces the nomination of Dr. Eran Schenker as Medical Director

RAMAT GAN, Israel, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MERCHAVIA Holding and Investments (TASE: MRHL), announcing Dr. Eran Schenker's nomination as medical director of the Company.

Dr. Eran Schenker, an executive leader, with 20+ years of achievements, as a chief medical innovation technology officer, medical communication officer, medical business development, and global medical director for digital health, medical device, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

Taking medical innovation from ideation to execution, achieving $100M value deals with building new healthcare business models, and phase I to IV clinical studies through FDA/EMA/TGA approvals, including marketing and distribution in 40 countries. Built pharmaceutical partnerships and facilitated transactions and co-development with Pfizer, Teva, Takeda, and Shire. Master of management health informatics and analytics focused on fusion medicine digital therapeutics (DTx), medical AI, and bio-cyber. Analyzing medical trends and searching for the pipeline in immunotherapy, cell organ transplantations, and vaccinations (Rabies, Zika, SARS-CoV-2).

Served as CEO, MedicTouch Inc., collaborated with Motorola, Nokia, Sun Microsystem, Elbit, Cellcom, and Pfizer on digital health telemedicine monitoring gear such as mPOD First (First Mobile Pulse Oximeter Device). CEO, CollPlant Ltd., early development of human collagen product (Vergenix™). VP Medical Affairs & Corporate Business Development, Neurim pharmaceutical. VP Medical Director, Kamada. CEO StreverMed Ltd. Taking medical innovation from ideation to execution, achieving $ 100M value deals. A pilot and aviation medical examiner physician and as an aerospace medicine space specialist served as the primary investigator for six international medical space projects conducted on five NASA Space Shuttle missions.

Regional medical director at Maccabi multi-division healthcare system, an annual operating budget of over $40 million, serves more than 100,000 unique members annually. In 2020 managed the first national Coronavirus walking-in community clinic in one of the world's highest COVID prevalence and record red zone region and established the first national Post-COVID Community medical clinic. Holds MD from Ben Gurion University, MBA from Northwestern University Business School, and Master of Management Health Informatics and Analytics (MHI Cand.) from George Washington University.

About Merchavia Holding and Investments:

Merchavia is a public company registered in the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange, operates as an investment holding company. The Company possesses diverse investments in advanced digital health solutions and life science projects.

Contact:

Eli Arad

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1393816/Merchavia_Eran_Schenker.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/merchavia-holding-and-investments-announces-the-nomination-of-dr-eran-schenker-as-medical-director-301200139.html

SOURCE Merchavia Holdings and Investments