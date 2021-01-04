HOUSTON, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) ("NexTier" or the "Company") today announced that members of its management team, including Robert Drummond, President and Chief Executive Officer of NexTier, and Kenny Pucheu, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will virtually participate in the 2021 Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. The Company will participate in a panel discussion and host investor meetings. Please visit NexTier's Investor Relations website at https://investors.nextierofs.com for additional information.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, NexTier is an industry-leading U.S. land oilfield service company, with a diverse set of well completion and production services across the most active and demanding basins. Our integrated solutions approach delivers efficiency today, and our ongoing commitment to innovation helps our customers better address what is coming next. NexTier is differentiated through four points of distinction, including safety performance, efficiency, partnership and innovation. At NexTier, we believe in living our core values from the basin to the boardroom, and helping customers win by safely unlocking affordable, reliable and plentiful sources of energy.

Investor Contact:

Kenneth Pucheu

Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Marc Silverberg

Partner (ICR)

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextier-to-participate-in-2021-goldman-sachs-global-energy-conference-301200038.html

SOURCE NexTier Oilfield Solutions