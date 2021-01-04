  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Second-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2021 on February 5

January 04, 2021 | About: NYSE:CAH -0.93%

DUBLIN, Ohio, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) plans to release second-quarter financial results for its fiscal year 2021 on February 5 prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will webcast a discussion of these results beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

To access the webcast and corresponding slide presentation, go to the Investor Relations page at ir.cardinalhealth.com. No access code is required. Presentation slides and a webcast replay will be available until February 4, 2022.

Upcoming investor event
Mike Kaufmann, chief executive officer, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 9:10 a.m. Eastern, on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session with Mike Kaufmann and Jason Hollar, chief financial officer. To access more details and to listen to a live webcast of this event, please visit the Investor Relations page at ir.cardinalhealth.com.

About Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in 44 countries and approximately 48,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

Media:
Sarah Shew
(614) 553-3401
[email protected]

Investors:
Kevin Moran
(614) 757-7942
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardinal-health-to-webcast-discussion-of-second-quarter-results-for-fiscal-year-2021-on-february-5-301199353.html

SOURCE Cardinal Health


