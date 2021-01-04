Golub Capital Bdc Inc (GBDC) CEO David Golub Bought $55,960 of Shares

CEO of Golub Capital Bdc Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Golub (insider trades) bought 4,000 shares of GBDC on 12/31/2020 at an average price of $13.99 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $55,960.

Golub Capital BDC Inc is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in senior secured and one stop loans in U.S. middle-market companies. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a market cap of $2.37 billion; its shares were traded at around $14.140000 with a P/E ratio of 67.01 and P/S ratio of 49.27. The dividend yield of Golub Capital BDC Inc stocks is 8.37%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Golub Capital BDC Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO David Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 12/31/2020 at the average price of $13.99. The price of the stock has increased by 1.07% since.

CEO David Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 12/29/2020 at the average price of $13.87. The price of the stock has increased by 1.95% since.

CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of GBDC stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $13.93. The price of the stock has increased by 1.51% since.

CEO David Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $13.9. The price of the stock has increased by 1.73% since.

CEO David Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $13.96. The price of the stock has increased by 1.29% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 12/31/2020 at the average price of $13.99. The price of the stock has increased by 1.07% since.

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 12/29/2020 at the average price of $13.87. The price of the stock has increased by 1.95% since.

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 2,000 shares of GBDC stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $13.93. The price of the stock has increased by 1.51% since.

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $13.9. The price of the stock has increased by 1.73% since.

Chairman Lawrence E Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $13.96. The price of the stock has increased by 1.29% since.

