  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Tiziano Frateschi
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2688)  | Author's Website |

5 Real Estate Stocks Popular Among Gurus

Rexford makes the list

January 04, 2021 | About: LAMR -2.87% JLL -4.15% COLD -3.72% DRFN +0% PEXR +0%

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener as of Jan. 4, the following real estate stocks are popular among gurus.

Rexford

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (PEXR) has a market cap of $6.33 billion.

The company, which owns and operates industrial properties in Southern California, is held by six gurus, including Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.71% of outstanding shares, Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.35% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.26%.

98ea8755a768357a49e2e888759634a8.png

As of Jan. 4, the share price of $48.48 was 9.36% below the 52-week high and 52.50% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock price has risen 6.15%.

Redfin

Redfin Corp. (DRFN) has a market cap of $7.40 billion.

Among the six gurus invested in the internet-based real estate broker, Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest shareholder with 1.21% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons' firm with 0.94% and Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Tiger Global Management with 0.04%.

852085b996b03c11a62f11430a15b781.png

As of Jan. 4, the share price of $72.34 was 13.58% below the 52-week high and 651.19% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock price has climbed by 242%.

Americold

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) has a market cap of $7.41 billion.

The U.S. company, which operates temperature-controlled warehouses, is held by six gurus. The largest guru shareholder is Baron's firm with 2.01% of outstanding shares. Other notable shareholders include Renaissance Technologies with 0.28%, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23% and Jerome Dodson (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

1b1c78c73171baebfa127da22276359d.png

As of Dec. 23, shares were trading with a price-book ratio of 3.49. The share price of $36.15 was 12.45% below the 52-week high and 55.15% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock has gained 3.11%.

Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) has a market cap of $7.74 billion. Its revenue has risen 24% over the past 10 years.

A total of nine gurus hold shares in the real estate-related services provider. With 9.55% of outstanding shares, Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder, followed by John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.76% and Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.42%.490765b77224dd201341f6bb8eacb83f.png

On Jan. 4, the stock traded with a price-earnings ratio of 18.53. The share price of $150.87 was 15.50% below the 52-week high and 92.71% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock has declined 13.32%.

Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) has a market cap of $8.22 billion. Its revenue has risen 5.20% over the past 10 years.

Ten gurus own shares of the U.S.-based real estate investment trust. The company's largest guru shareholder is Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm with 0.05% of outstanding shares, followed by Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02%.

On Jan. 4, the share price of $81.46 was 15.87% below the 52-week high and 163.71% above the 52-week low. The stock was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 16.84. Year to date, the stock price has declined 8.72%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Tiziano Frateschi

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)