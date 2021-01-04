5 Real Estate Stocks Popular Among Gurus

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener as of Jan. 4, the following real estate stocks are popular among gurus.

Rexford

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (PEXR) has a market cap of $6.33 billion.

The company, which owns and operates industrial properties in Southern California, is held by six gurus, including Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.71% of outstanding shares, Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.35% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.26%.

As of Jan. 4, the share price of $48.48 was 9.36% below the 52-week high and 52.50% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock price has risen 6.15%.

Redfin

Redfin Corp. (DRFN) has a market cap of $7.40 billion.

Among the six gurus invested in the internet-based real estate broker, Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest shareholder with 1.21% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons' firm with 0.94% and Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Tiger Global Management with 0.04%.

As of Jan. 4, the share price of $72.34 was 13.58% below the 52-week high and 651.19% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock price has climbed by 242%.

Americold

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) has a market cap of $7.41 billion.

The U.S. company, which operates temperature-controlled warehouses, is held by six gurus. The largest guru shareholder is Baron's firm with 2.01% of outstanding shares. Other notable shareholders include Renaissance Technologies with 0.28%, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23% and Jerome Dodson (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

As of Dec. 23, shares were trading with a price-book ratio of 3.49. The share price of $36.15 was 12.45% below the 52-week high and 55.15% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock has gained 3.11%.

Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) has a market cap of $7.74 billion. Its revenue has risen 24% over the past 10 years.

A total of nine gurus hold shares in the real estate-related services provider. With 9.55% of outstanding shares, Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder, followed by John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.76% and Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.42%.

On Jan. 4, the stock traded with a price-earnings ratio of 18.53. The share price of $150.87 was 15.50% below the 52-week high and 92.71% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock has declined 13.32%.

Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) has a market cap of $8.22 billion. Its revenue has risen 5.20% over the past 10 years.

Ten gurus own shares of the U.S.-based real estate investment trust. The company's largest guru shareholder is Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm with 0.05% of outstanding shares, followed by Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02%.

On Jan. 4, the share price of $81.46 was 15.87% below the 52-week high and 163.71% above the 52-week low. The stock was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 16.84. Year to date, the stock price has declined 8.72%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

