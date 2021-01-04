Zosano Pharma to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that its president and chief executive officer, Steven Lo, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference that will be available on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 6:00 am ET.



A webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the company’s website at http://ir.zosanopharma.com/events-presentations. The archived webcast will remain available for 90 days following the date of the event.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products where rapid administration of approved molecules with established safety and efficacy profiles may provide substantial benefit to patients, in markets where patients remain underserved by existing therapies. The company’s transdermal microneedle system technology consists of titanium microneedles coated with drug that are designed to enable rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. Zosano’s lead product candidate is Qtrypta™ (M207), which is a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan designed to be delivered via its transdermal microneedle system technology, as an acute treatment for migraine. Learn more at www.zosanopharma.com.

