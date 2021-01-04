HeadsUp Signs Deal with Special Operations Charity Network on Major Fundraising Partnership

Raising Funds for US Military Veterans Groups, First Responders and Law Enforcement Agencies

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. (Pinksheets:HDUP.PK) announces today it has entered into a 10 year agreement with the Special Operations Charity Network, (SOCN a 501c3 non-profit corporation) to raise funds through its iFundraiser Platform. The Agreement will allow the organizations to create a powerful network of gaming and lottery products to raise money through next generation media, live event and interactive technology campaigns supporting the backbone of many of the most trusted US institutions.

SOCN serves and empowers US Military, Veteran, Law Enforcement, and First Responder communities by strengthening their US elite families through support programs, financial relief and assistance.

HeadsUp is pleased to be able to optimize and innovate today's evolving challenges of raising funds for charities by limiting the risks of launching marketing efforts to drive campaigns. The iFundraiser Platform combines the opportunities of licensed lottery, 50/50, sweepstakes and raffle products along with interactive technology and online licensed gaming leveraged through social media, television and global broadcast assets.

"We could not be more pleased to be able to bring the experience and knowledge of the HeadsUp team, the power of our media and gaming products and our proven success to an organization we hold in such high regard," commented HeadsUp CEO Doug Wilson. HeadsUp is compensated through a performance-based share of funds raised through its platforms, media and gaming assets.

The partnership and go to market strategy was developed by HeadsUp Chief Business Development Officer Mark Hutchinson through his decades of experience in raising over $2 Billion for various organizations and his long standing relationships with key members of the leadership team of SOCN. Initial financial projections and models from the campaigns are looking to be very substantial.

"SOCN has been consistent in its service to our extended family of veterans raising funds every year given to individual cases and SOF centric charities that have made excellent use of the funds" commented SOCN Founder and CEO Douglas Scott. "This project will bring SOCN and its partners to a completely new level where we can engage a far broader need and truly make a difference."

A series of supporting contracts, partnerships and initiatives will be announced soon that will detail specifics of many of the 2021 campaigns which again will take away the risk and up-front costs for SOCN to launch campaigns using the latest technology and media strategies to raise substantial funds for its organizations on a performance-based compensation agreement.

About HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc.

HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. is a global gaming operator and media company focusing on online gaming, online poker, eSports, sports betting, online lottery, mobile 50/50, charity fundraising platforms and blockchain based payment solutions.

About Special Operations Charity Network

SOCN's Vision is a continuously funded mindfulness program "Find Your Tribe", that provides direct support to Veterans, Law Enforcement, and First Responders via specific activities that promote "staying in the moment" and providing a network of resources for our Veteran, Law Enforcement, and First Responder communities and their families which supports and empowers them to succeed! Learn more at https://www.specopscharity.com/

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release, words such as "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "projected," "planned," forecasted" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are, by their very nature, not guarantees of HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc.'s future operational or financial performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Due to the risks and uncertainties, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

