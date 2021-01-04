Discovery, Inc. Launches discovery+ In The U.S. And Announces New Distribution And Platform Agreements

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service from Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), is now live in the U.S. as the company announced major new distribution agreements that will make the product one of the most widely distributed streaming services at launch. discovery+ is available on the following platforms and devices:

Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs and coming later to Prime Video Channels

iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV, and the app is fully integrated with the Apple TV app

Google devices and platforms including Android™ phones and tablets, Chromecast with Google TV™ and other Android TV™ OS devices, and Google Chromecast™ and Chromecast built-in™ devices

Microsoft Xbox One and Series S/X devices

The Roku® platform

2017 and newer Samsung Smart TVs

In addition to previously announced discovery+ partnerships with Verizon in the U.S. and Sky in the U.K. and Ireland, it was announced today that Discovery and Vodafone have signed a new long-term, multi-platform agreement that includes a collaboration to make discovery+ available to existing Vodafone TV and mobile customers in 12 markets across Europe. The multi-year deal, which covers Vodafone's subscriber bases in the UK*, Germany, Turkey*, Italy, Spain, Romania, Portugal, Greece, Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland and Iceland, gives Discovery access to 100M Vodafone homes to which discovery+ can be made available for a promotional period that will vary by market.

David Zaslav, President and CEO of Discovery, Inc., commented:

"As we go live with discovery+ today in the U.S., we are thrilled to be working with best-in-class partners to make it available everywhere our fans are. Our ambition is simple: bring consumers the definitive and most complete destination for real life entertainment at a price point that makes this the perfect companion for every household's streaming and TV portfolio. There is nothing like it in the market today. We launch with significant advantages, including the world's greatest collection of non-fiction brands and content, built over more than 30 years across popular and enduring verticals, as well as powerful partnerships with leading distributors and platforms."

discovery+ brings to market the most comprehensive collection of real-life programming available anywhere and the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service. discovery+ features more than 55,000 episodes of current and classic shows from Discovery's iconic portfolio of networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and the forthcoming Magnolia Network. The service also offers top non-fiction content from A&E, The HISTORY Channel and Lifetime, as well as the definitive offering of nature and environmental programming, headlined by exclusive streaming access to the largest collection of natural history from the BBC.

discovery+ also features more than 50 original titles and over 150 hours of exclusive content at launch, with 1,000 hours of original content in its first year across fan-favorite, real-life genres. Starting today, viewers in the U.S. have access to new series from iconic franchises and personalities such as Chip and Joanna Gaines; 90 Day Fiancé; Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis; Amy Schumer; David Schwimmer; Sir David Attenborough; Ben Napier; Joe Kenda; Mike Rowe; and many others. For the list of original titles available to stream today, click here.

Verizon Partnership

Under a landmark partnership between Discovery and Verizon announced last month, new and existing Verizon wireless customers with a Play More or Get More Unlimited plan will get 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon*; customers with Start or Do More Unlimited plans will receive six months of streaming on Verizon. New customers who sign up for Verizon 5G Home Internet or Fios Gigabit Connection can receive 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon; new Fios customers may also be eligible for three to six months depending on their plan*. The offer adds access to thousands of hours of valuable premium video and a leading industry partner to the nation's most-awarded network.

discovery+ Features

discovery+ will make it easy for subscribers to browse the largest offering of real life content anywhere with world class features to create one of the best streaming experiences:

The "For You" section will always feature shows that are most relevant to the subscriber and provides immediate access to series and shows from across the entire content library; their favorite networks; and interactive hero images on connected TV's, without ever leaving the home screen.

For the first time, discovery+ combines the most loved brands in entertainment and makes it easy for subscribers to explore each one with customized "Brand Hubs" that feature the best series, shows and episodes.

The discovery+ navigation is designed to allow subscribers to dive deep into "Top Genres" including lifestyle, home, food, true crime, adventure, relationships, nature and animals, science and tech, natural history, paranormal and more. Subscribers can easily search across passion verticals and scroll through an abundance of choices.

The discovery+ "Browse" and "Search" experiences are among its most powerful features. Subscribers can quickly and easily find what they want to watch and take a deep dive into a vast array of content that is instantly filtered by new, trending and timely topics.

Finally, Discovery's favorite personalities, like Joe Kenda , Randy Fenoli and Ben and Erin Napier, will provide curated, custom "Collections" that feature their favorite discovery+ shows and personal stories.

Launch Sponsors

Newly announced discovery+ launch sponsors include La-Z-Boy, Aflac, Campbell's, Subaru of America, Inc. and Ace Hardware. They join the streaming service's inaugural advertisers Boston Beer Company, Kraft Heinz, Lowe's and Toyota. The unique, incremental reach offered by discovery+, along with lighter ad loads, a younger demographic and data-driven cross-platform capabilities, has been enthusiastically received by the marketplace.

Pricing

discovery+ is available in the U.S. starting at $4.99 per month, with an ad-free version available for $6.99 per month. Each account will include up to five user profiles and four concurrent streams, among the most offered in the streaming video category.

Global Rollout

Internationally, Discovery is leveraging its massive library of local-language content, as well as its broad portfolio of live sports, to drive its direct-to-consumer offering across more than 25 key markets in 2021, including the Nordics, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain. discovery+ will also launch in Latin American markets, including a planned launch in Brazil, and in parts of Asia.

In the European markets launching in 2021, discovery+ will be supported by Eurosport's unrivaled, premium and locally-relevant multi-sport offering, which includes the tennis Grand Slams, cycling Grand Tours, motorsport, football and winter sports. Beginning with the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year, it will become the streaming Home of the Olympics* in Europe with access to every minute, every medal, and every hero live and on demand.

About Discovery:

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as discovery+, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

About discovery+:

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service. discovery+ will launch with a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. At launch in the United States, discovery+ will have the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com.

