TE Connectivity to present on electric vehicle trends and solutions at J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum

January 04, 2021

Transportation Solutions President Steven Merkt will discuss TE's leadership role in enabling the sustainable vehicle revolution



SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Jan. 4, 2021

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steven Merkt, president of the Transportation Solutions segment at TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL), a global leader in connectors and sensors, will present virtually at the 19th annual J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum during the 2021 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 8:25 a.m. PST (11:25 a.m. EST).

Steven Merkt, President, Transportation Solutions, TE Connectivity

During the webcast, Merkt will discuss TE's leadership position in hybrid and electric vehicle technology and how TE solutions are helping to enable the next generation of sustainable mobility. He will highlight how TE is working with customers to solve key challenges in the development and production electric vehicles worldwide. TE began investing in electric vehicle technology over a decade ago and is partnered with every leading global auto customer to advance solutions across EV platforms and architectures. TE continues to expect strong growth associated with the increased production and adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles.

"Government regulations, evolving battery technology, and an increased consumer desire to be more sustainable are all contributing to the growth of hybrid and electric vehicles," Merkt said. "We at TE are playing an important role in advancing this trend as we work with our customers around the globe to co-create innovative technologies that help enable safer and more sustainable vehicles."

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY
TE Connectivity is a $12 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.








