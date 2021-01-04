Southwest Airlines Announces Four-Day $29 Wow Sale For Spring Travel

DALLAS, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) launched a four-day WOW Sale today through Jan. 7, 2021, 11:59 p.m., Central Time, with fares starting as low as $29 one-way. Customers can ring in the New Year with this huge sale and book their spring getaway for travel in March and April.

From the mountains to the beach, there is a perfect getaway for everyone. Hit the slopes at one of our new destinations in Colorado—Steamboat Springs, Montrose (Telluride), or Colorado Springs (starting March 11, 2021). Looking for something warmer? Feel the warmth of the sand by booking a trip to one of our beach destinations— Fort Lauderdale, Kahului (Maui), Long Beach, Calif. or Miami. Looking for something new? Customers can fly to one of these hidden gems— Palm Springs, New Orleans, or Raleigh/Durham.

"Southwest is ready to take Customers to their favorite spring travel destinations," said Bill Tierney, Southwest Vice President of Marketing. "Whether it is hitting the slopes or soaking up the sun on the beach, Southwest is your ticket to the perfect getaway. With our legendary Hospitality, flexible policies, and low fares across our expanding network, we look forward to having our Customers onboard again when they are ready to get away."

Hurry and book! Seats, days, and markets are limited. Blackout dates and 21-day advance purchase requirements apply. See a full list of fares, fare rules, and terms and conditions below and at Southwest.com. Examples of one-way low fares include:

As low as $29 one-way nonstop between Atlanta and Raleigh/Durham ,

one-way nonstop between and , As low as $29 one-way nonstop between Denver and Salt Lake City ,

one-way nonstop between and , As low as $29 one-way nonstop between Phoenix and Palm Springs ,

one-way nonstop between and , As low as $39 one-way nonstop between Dallas and New Orleans ,

one-way nonstop between and , As low as $89 one-way nonstop between Nashville and Sarasota ,

one-way nonstop between and As low as $99 one-way nonstop between San Diego and Hawaii .

These flights, as well as the Carrier's published schedule through August 16, 2021, can be purchased at Southwest.com.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SALE FARE RULES

A 21-day advance purchase is required. Purchase today through Jan. 7, 2021, 11:59 p.m. Central Time. Continental U.S. and interisland Hawaii travel valid Jan. 26, 2021, through May 26, 2021. Travel continental U.S. to/from Hawaii valid Jan. 25, 2021, through May 20, 2021. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico valid Jan. 25, 2021, through May 20, 2021. International travel valid Jan. 25, 2021, through May 20, 2021. Travel from continental U.S. to Hawaii blacked out Feb. 11, 2021, through Feb. 14, 2021; March 19, 2021, through March 20, 2021; March 26, 2021, through March 28, 2021; and April 1, 2021, through April 3, 2021. Travel to continental U.S. from Hawaii blacked out Feb. 19, 2021, through Feb. 21, 2021; March 27, 2021, through March 28, 2021; and April 2, 2021, through April 5, 2021. Except as otherwise specified, continental U.S. and interisland Hawaii travel is valid only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Travel continental U.S. to/from Hawaii is valid Monday through Thursday. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid Monday through Thursday. International travel is valid Monday through Thursday. Travel to Mexico is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays. Travel from Mexico is valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays. Fares valid on nonstop service where indicated; if not indicated, fares are valid on a single connecting service. Displayed prices include all U.S. and international government taxes and fees. Points bookings do not include taxes, fees, and other government/airport charges of at least $5.60 per one-way flight. Seats and days are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of the week and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods. Travel is available for one-way Wanna Get Away® fares. Fares may be combined with other Southwest Airlines® combinable fares. If combining with other fares, the most restrictive fares' rules apply. Sale fares may be available on other days of the week, but that's not guaranteed. Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest, as long as reservations are canceled at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of remaining funds on the reservation. Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in fare. Standby travel may require an upgrade to the Anytime fare depending on Rapid Rewards® tier status. Fares are subject to change until ticketed. Offer applies only to published, scheduled service.

At Southwest Airlines, there are no Change Fees, and Bags Fly Free®.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 50th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by nearly 58,000 Employees to a Customer base that topped 130 million passengers in 2019. Southwest has a robust point-to-point, non-stop route network, with a strong presence in top leisure and business markets. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii; Cozumel, Mexico; Miami, Palm Springs, Calif., Steamboat Springs, and Montrose (Telluride). In 2021, Southwest will begin service to both Chicago (O'Hare) and Sarasota/Bradenton on February 14; both Savannah/Hilton Head and Colorado Springs on March 11; Houston (Bush) on April 12; and, Jackson, Miss., on June 6. The carrier has announced an intention to add service in the second quarter of 2021 in Fresno and Santa Barbara.

The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees wellbeing and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, and face covering requirements for Customers and Employees. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise.

Southwest coined Transfarency ® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances). Southwest does not charge change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

