Boston Scientific to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and Announces Conference Call Discussing Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

January 04, 2021 | About: NYSE:BSX -2.03%

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 4, 2021

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in the virtually held 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at 8:20 a.m. EST. At approximately 8:40 a.m. EST, Mahoney will be joined by Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Dr. Ian Meredith, AM, executive vice president and global chief medical officer, and Susie Lisa, vice president, Investor Relations, in a question-and-answer session with the host analyst.

Boston Scientific Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Boston Scientific Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/Boston Scientific Corporation)

On Wednesday, February 3, 2021 Boston Scientific will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. The call will begin at 8:00 a.m. EST, hosted by Mike Mahoney and Dan Brennan. The company will issue a news release announcing financial results for the fourth quarter on February 3 prior to the conference call.

A live webcast and replay of the webcast for each event will be accessible at investors.bostonscientific.comhttp://www.bostonscientific.com/investors. The replay will be available beginning approximately one hour following the completion of each event.

About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

