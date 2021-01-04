  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

DLA Piper advises Seaspan Corporation in US$201.25 million 3.75% exchangeable senior notes offering

January 04, 2021 | About: NYSE:ATCO -3.04%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Seaspan Corporation, a leading independent owner and operator of containerships, in its offering of US$201.25 million principal amount of 3.75% exchangeable senior notes due 2025 closed on December 21, 2020. The notes will be exchangeable under certain circumstances at the option of the holders into common shares of Seaspan's parent, Atlas Corp. (NYSE: ATCO), cash, or a combination of Atlas shares and cash, at Seaspan's election, unless the notes have been previously repurchased or redeemed.

In connection with the offering, Seaspan entered into privately negotiated capped call transactions with certain financial institutions. The capped call transactions are expected generally to reduce the potential dilution to Atlas shares upon any exchange of notes and/or offset cash payments Seaspan is required to make upon exchange of the notes, in each case, subject to a cap.

"We were pleased to bring together a multi-disciplinary team with extensive experience advising clients in complex capital markets transactions to assist Seaspan in executing this offering, which will position it well for continued growth and success and provide capital to achieve its goals," said Christopher Paci, chair of DLA Piper's Capital Markets practice, who led the firm's deal team along with partner Jamie Knox.

In addition to Paci and Knox (both of New York), the DLA Piper team representing Seaspan included partners Marc Horwitz (Chicago), Drew Young (New York), Ben Brown (London) and Anderson Lam (Hong Kong); and associates Arielle Katzman (New York), Drew Valentine (Austin/New York), Brendan Kelly (Baltimore) and John Wei (Boston).

DLA Piper's global capital markets team represents issuers and underwriters in registered and unregistered equity, equity-linked and debt capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings, equity-linked securities offerings, and offerings of investment grade and high-yield debt securities.

About DLA Piper
DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world. In certain jurisdictions, this information may be considered attorney advertising. dlapiper.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dla-piper-advises-seaspan-corporation-in-us201-25-million-3-75-exchangeable-senior-notes-offering-301200289.html

SOURCE DLA Piper


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)