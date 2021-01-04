Novo Nordisk extends COVID-19 Patient Assistance Program, encourages people facing affordability challenges to visit NovoCare.com

PLAINSBORO, N.J., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Novo Nordisk announced the extension of its COVID-19 Patient Assistance Program until June 30, 2021, for those who have lost health insurance coverage because of a change in job status due to the pandemic.

The company also would like to remind people who are currently using the My$99Insulin program that they must reregister to determine if they are eligible for the cash card program.

For people looking to find out what option makes the most sense for their particular situation, information and eligibility criteria about these and other offerings are available online at NovoCare.com or by calling 1.844.NOVO4ME (1.844.668.6463).

"Last January, we created new programs to meet the varying needs of patients whether they have insurance or don't and made them available on Novocare.com. Then, the pandemic hit and patients faced new challenges - millions of people lost their jobs and very likely their health coverage so we knew we needed to do more specific to the pandemic," said Doug Langa, Executive Vice President, North America Operations and President of Novo Nordisk Inc. "The need is still present - our nation is not back to normal and our economic and public health reality is still challenging. So, we're continuing our COVID -19 assistance program and encouraging anyone facing affordability challenges to visit our one-stop support resource to find the option most suitable to them."

Important updates in Novo Nordisk's affordability programs

COVID-19 Patient Assistance Program: Launched in April 2020 , people with diabetes using Novo Nordisk insulin who lost health insurance coverage because of a change in job status due to the COVID-19 pandemic could enroll in our Diabetes Patient Assistance Program (PAP) and receive insulin free of charge for 90 days. The program has been extended until June 30, 2021 . Eligibility criteria can be found on NovoCare.com or by calling 1.844.NOVO4ME (668.6463)

Launched in , people with diabetes using Novo Nordisk insulin who lost health insurance coverage because of a change in job status due to the COVID-19 pandemic could enroll in our Diabetes Patient Assistance Program (PAP) and receive insulin free of charge for 90 days. The program has been extended until . Eligibility criteria can be found on NovoCare.com or by calling 1.844.NOVO4ME (668.6463) My$99Insulin: My$99Insulin enables eligible patients to purchase up to three vials or two packs of FlexPen®/FlexTouch®/PenFill® pens of any combination of insulins for $99 . Patients who enrolled in the My$99 Insulin program in 2020 should review the details of the program on NovoCare.com to determine if they are eligible to re-register in 2021

Novo Nordisk offers a number of other affordability programs, including:

Our long-standing Patient Assistance Program (PAP) , which has provided free medicines to eligible patients since 2003, has been enhanced to reflect today's public health crisis. Historically, more than 50,000 patients have received free insulin each year through this program. Effective April 1, 2020 , Medicare patients who qualify for PAP are no longer required to pay $1,000 for medicines before being eligible for the Novo Nordisk PAP

, which has provided free medicines to eligible patients since 2003, has been enhanced to reflect today's public health crisis. Historically, more than 50,000 patients have received free insulin each year through this program. Effective , Medicare patients who qualify for PAP are no longer required to pay for medicines before being eligible for the Novo Nordisk PAP Unbranded biologic insulins: Unbranded biologics of NovoLog ® and NovoLog ® Mix, from Novo Nordisk Pharma, Inc. (NNPI), a Novo Nordisk A/S US company, can be ordered at one's local pharmacy and cost 50 percent off the current list prices of the branded medicines

Unbranded biologics of NovoLog and NovoLog Mix, from Novo Nordisk Pharma, Inc. (NNPI), a Novo Nordisk A/S US company, can be ordered at one's local pharmacy and cost 50 percent off the current list prices of the branded medicines Immediate Supply: We also know that there may be instances when people are struggling and need insulin immediately because they might be at risk of rationing. People in this situation can call us at 1.844.NOVO4ME (1.844.668.6463) or visit NovoCare.com to see if we can provide a free, one-time, immediate supply of up to three vials or two packs of pens of Novo Nordisk insulin for individuals with a prescription

We also know that there may be instances when people are struggling and need insulin immediately because they might be at risk of rationing. People in this situation can call us at 1.844.NOVO4ME (1.844.668.6463) or visit NovoCare.com to see if we can provide a free, one-time, immediate supply of up to three vials or two packs of pens of Novo Nordisk insulin for individuals with a prescription Novo Nordisk human insulin is available at national pharmacies like Walmart and CVS for about $25 /vial. About 500,000 Americans are using Novo Nordisk human insulin through these retailers

is available at national pharmacies like Walmart and CVS for about /vial. About 500,000 Americans are using Novo Nordisk human insulin through these retailers Copay Savings Cards can help defray the costs for commercially insured patients who are experiencing high out-of-pocket costs

To learn more about these offerings and view full eligibility requirements, please visit NovoCare.com.

Additionally, we'll continue working towards longer-term reform that makes it easier for people who need our medicines to get them. For instance, we advocate that payers adopt a 2019 IRS rule classifying insulin as preventive care, which could help a significant number of people overcome affordability barriers.

About NovoCare.com

NovoCare.com is Novo Nordisk's go-to resource for all US patient affordability and access support programs. Available 24 hours a day, NovoCare.com provides all necessary information, including eligibility details, affordability options, assistance programs for those in need of insulin. Help is also available at 1.844.NOVO4ME (668.6463).

About Novo Nordisk Inc. (NNI)

NNI is a US affiliate of Novo Nordisk. The company is based in Plainsboro, NJ and is responsible for commercialization of Novo Nordisk brands in the US and management of clinical trials in the US. For more information, visit novonordisk.us , Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About Novo Nordisk Pharma, Inc. (NNPI)

Novo Nordisk Pharma, Inc. (NNPI) is a newly established Novo Nordisk A/S US company that is also based in Plainsboro, NJ. The company was formed in March 2019 to bring unbranded biologics of Novo Nordisk insulin products at a reduced list price for people facing affordability challenges.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novo-nordisk-extends-covid-19-patient-assistance-program-encourages-people-facing-affordability-challenges-to-visit-novocarecom-301200105.html

SOURCE Novo Nordisk