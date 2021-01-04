  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Johnson & Johnson Announces Quarterly Dividend for First Quarter 2021

January 04, 2021 | About: NYSE:JNJ -1.86%

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2021 of $1.01 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 9, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 23, 2021. The ex-dividend date is February 22, 2021.

About Johnson & Johnson
At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

