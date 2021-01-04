MariMed Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com January 7th

NORWOOD, Mass., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MariMed Inc. (MRMD:OTCQX) (the "Company" or "MariMed"), a leading multi-state cannabis operator based in Massachusetts, is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer Bob Fireman and Chief Financial Officer Jon Levine will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on Thursday, January 7th.

DATE: Thursday, January 7, 2021

TIME: 12:30 p.m. ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3ntV6uT

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

In its Q3 2020 financial results, core cannabis revenues were $13.5 million , a 220% increase from $4.2 million in Q3 2019. Gross profit from the core cannabis business increased 221% to $8.7 million for Q3 compared with $2.7 million for the same period in 2019. EBITDA for Q3 was $4.4 million compared to an EBITDA loss of $733,000 for the same period in 2019.

, a 220% increase from in Q3 2019. Gross profit from the core cannabis business increased 221% to for Q3 compared with for the same period in 2019. EBITDA for Q3 was compared to an EBITDA loss of for the same period in 2019. MariMed received Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) approval for three adult-use licenses (cultivation, production, and retail), and commenced adult-use sales in September 2020 following the agency's final inspection. The Company's entry into Massachusetts' adult-use market is expected to continue to drive revenue growth in 2021.

following the agency's final inspection. The Company's entry into adult-use market is expected to continue to drive revenue growth in 2021. In Illinois , the Company's three Thrive dispensaries in Anna , Harrisburg , and Mt. Vernon are thriving under the Illinois adult-use program. The Company is continuing negotiations for the location of its fourth Illinois dispensary, which it hopes to be operational by mid-2021.

, the Company's three Thrive dispensaries in , , and are thriving under the adult-use program. The Company is continuing negotiations for the location of its fourth dispensary, which it hopes to be operational by mid-2021. The Company's Betty's Eddies all-natural cannabis-infused fruit chews continue to dominate the market and earn accolades including the recent "Edible of the Year' distinction from the Explore Maryland Cannabis Awards.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people through the use of cannabinoids and cannabis products. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units, keeping it at the forefront of cannabis science and innovation. Proprietary formulations created by the Company's technicians are embedded in its industry-leading products and brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Nature's Heritage™, Bourne Baking Co., and Kalm Fusion™. For additional information, visit marimedinc.com.

