Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp., the Largest Cannabis SPAC in History, to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com January 7th

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCQX: SBVCF; NEO: SVC.A.U, SVC.WT.U), who recently launched the largest cannabis special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in history and entered into definitive transaction agreements with Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, Roc Nation, Caliva, and Left Coast Ventures to form TPCO Holding Corp (The Parent Company) (the Transaction), today announced that they will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on January 7th. Michael Auerbach, Founder and Chairman of Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp., Leland Hensch, CEO of Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp., Steve Allan, CEO of The Parent Company, Brett Cummings, CFO of The Parent Company and President of Left Coast Ventures, Dennis O'Malley, COO of The Parent Company and President of Caliva, will all be present and available for a Q&A.

The Transaction is expected to close on or around January 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. A copy of the final prospectus (the Prospectus) associated with the Transaction is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on SCAC's website at www.subversivecapital.com/prospectus.

DATE: January 7, 2021

TIME: 3:00 p.m. ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3ntV6uT

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

TPCO Holding Corp. ( The Parent Company ) will be the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in California .

) will be the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in . Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, Chief Visionary Officer of The Parent Company, officially launched the first products from his cannabis line, MONOGRAM, on December 10, 2020 .

. Brand strategy and marketing playbook led by Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter and Roc Nation, leverages unparalleled cultural influence of leading artists and entertainers to build the most valuable and scalable brand IP in cannabis.

SCAC currently holds approximately $575 million in cash-in-trust, which would make The Parent Company one of the most well-capitalized cannabis companies in the United States assuming no redemptions. The Parent Company expects to pursue an aggressive M&A strategy to accelerate growth, market share gains, and profitability.

in cash-in-trust, which would make The Parent Company one of the most well-capitalized cannabis companies in assuming no redemptions. The Parent Company expects to pursue an aggressive M&A strategy to accelerate growth, market share gains, and profitability. The Parent Company will fund The Parent Company Social Equity Ventures to invest in minority-owned and Black-owned cannabis businesses and contribute to the effort to rectify the wrongs of prohibition through initiatives that are working toward meaningful change in the criminal justice system.

Transaction expected to close in January 2021 .

About Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp.

Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. (SCAC) is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, a qualifying transaction within a specified period of time. Founded by Michael Auerbach and led by Chief Executive Officer, Leland Hensch, SCAC is dedicated to investing in radical companies whose core missions subvert the status quo. For more information, visit www.subversivecapital.com

ABOUT THE PARENT COMPANY

The Parent Company (TPCO Holding Corp.) (OTCQX: SBVCF, NEO: SVC.A.U, SVC.WT.U) will be California's leading vertically-integrated cannabis company combining best-in-class operations with leading voices in popular culture and social impact. The Parent Company brings together global icon and entrepreneur Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, entertainment powerhouse ROC NATION, California's leading direct-to-consumer cannabis platform CALIVA, and leading cannabis and hemp manufacturer, LEFT COAST VENTURES, to form a cannabis industry leader for the post-prohibition era. Chief Visionary Officer Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, one of the most recognized and celebrated entrepreneurs of our time, will guide The Parent Company's brand strategy in partnership with Roc Nation, the world's preeminent entertainment company with a roster of culture-making artists, athletes and influencers. The brands we build together will pave a new path forward for a legacy rooted in equity, access, and justice. See "Forward Looking Statements" below for more information on The Parent Company.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation which reflects SCAC's current expectations regarding future events. The words "will", "expects", "intends" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Specific forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning the completion of the Transaction and the expected timing thereof, and The Parent Company's size and operations following closing of the Transaction. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond SCAC's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: failure to complete the Transaction, inability to obtain requisite regulatory or shareholder approvals, changes in general economic, business and political conditions, changes in applicable laws, the U.S. and Canadian regulatory landscapes and enforcement related to cannabis, changes in public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry, reliance on the expertise and judgment of senior management, as well as the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Prospectus which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. SCAC undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/subversive-capital-acquisition-corp-the-largest-cannabis-spac-in-history-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-january-7th-301199870.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com